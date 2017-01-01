**Please Note: Ticket purchases are non-refundable and are available for online purchase until midnight the night before each game. These are e-tickets, you can check-in at will-call with your printed PayPal receipt or I.D. in order to obtain admittance – if you have purchased more than 1 ticket, all of your party must be present at the time of admission.

* All online ticket sales for Sunday bouts will end at 10 pm Saturday.

* Children 10 and under are free

* Schedule subject to change

** Double Header